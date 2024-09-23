This pool bar in Singapore has a new happy hour promotion with $9 drinks and bar bites

Here’s a happy hour deal for those seeking a breath of fresh air away from the jam-packed drinking holes in town. Verandah Pool Bar & Grill is launching a new daily special, where a varied selection of 20 drinks and bar bites are all going at just $9 each between 5pm to 8pm.

Pick your poison; There’s a whole range of 13 craft beers, wines, and spirits including 1925 lager, Bodega Norton chardonnay, and Johnnie Walker red label whisky as part of this happy hour menu. While you’re at it, munch on a couple of $9 nibbles such as burnt black garlic pork belly, baby squid tempura, and Thai curry crab scramble – the pairing possibilities are endless.

While the swim-up bar is located at Momentus Hotel Alexandra, non-paying guests are also welcome. Pack your swimsuits along and head up to the seventh floor for a chill time by the poolside – and if you time your visit strategically, you’ll get to admire a lovely unobstructed sunset as you sip in style.

This happy hour deal has yet to be launched, but we’ll update this article in due time once it officially kicks off. In the meantime, find out more about Verandah Pool Bar & Grill here.

READ MORE

Guide to Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre: International cuisines and local hawker heroes

The homegrown Epigram Books is closing its only physical bookstore, no plans to relocate

Two iconic Singapore hotels make it to the World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 list