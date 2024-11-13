Subscribe
This riverside hotel's festive buffet features Christmas carolling and Santa visits

Elevate your celebrations with a multisensorial dining experience at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore

Time Out Singapore in partnership with Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore
Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore
Photograph: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas – especially at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, where the festive spirit comes alive with a multisensorial dining experience that’s sure to make your season merry and bright. Throughout November and December, the riverside hotel invites all to indulge in its festive feast at Food Capital. The Festive Buffet (from $68 for lunch and $98 for dinner) features a lavish spread of all the Christmas classics including savoury roasts, sweet treats, and other holiday favourites.

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore
Photograph: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore

For the main event on December 24 and 25, treat yourself to a Christmas feast to remember. The Christmas Buffet (from $118 for dinner on both days and from $108 for lunch on Christmas Day) is a hearty holiday spread that includes well-roasted turkey with all the trimmings, whole gammon ham, and tender Australian beef striploin with red wine jus. Seafood lovers will love the creamy lobster bisque and other crustacean delights. And, of course, no festive feast is complete without sweet indulgences – think assorted yule logs and a boozy Christmas fruit cake.

Make it a family affair with the little ones too. The kids are in for a treat of their own, with a special menu and a dedicated kids’ corner featuring candy floss, popcorn stations, drawing sessions, and balloon sculpting to amp up the fun. Even better, children five and under dine for free.

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore
Photograph: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore

No matter if you’ve been naughty or nice, Santa Claus himself will be making special appearances on December 21, 22, 24, and 25, ready to sprinkle some Christmas magic on your celebrations. And for that cosy holiday vibe, a live choir will fill the hotel lobby with beloved carols, setting the perfect musical backdrop to your feast.

Get into the holiday spirit early and enjoy a 20 percent discount on your Christmas buffet booking when you quote ‘TO2425’. Pre-payment is required for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and select dates including December 31 and January 1. Secure your spot now and make this Christmas one to remember.

