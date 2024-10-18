Timezone Singapore is giving away a million e-tickets every week

We’ve all felt it – that wave of nostalgia as you pass by a neon-lit Timezone outlet, the flashing lights and buzzing sounds pulling you back to those carefree childhood days. Remember racing to the machines at the family entertainment centre with long strips of tickets and eyes locked on that giant plush toy or the coolest gadget? Well, that thrill is still very much alive, but now it’s even bigger and better. Timezone Singapore is giving you a chance to ‘Live The Dream’ and win big.

From now until November 24, Timezone Singapore is giving away 1,000,000 e-tickets to six lucky winners, one winner each week. Imagine cashing in your winnings on anything you want from its Prize Shop, from Popmart figurines and plush toys to sports equipment, lifestyle products, and even household essentials.

Getting in on the action is a breeze. All you have to do is simply spend a minimum of $38 in a single transaction for one entry. You can do so at any one of its 15 locations islandwide or via the Fun app. The more you reload and play, the more chances you get to become a Timezone millionaire. Your chances even roll over week to week, so the excitement never stops.

Photograph: Timezone Singapore

And it’s not just about the prizes – it’s the perfect excuse for a fun day out with friends or family. There are 15 Timezone outlets islandwide, including one at VivoCity that’s reopening on October 31 with a refreshed look. Expect a larger party room, and brand-new games and attractions that are sure to level up the fun for everyone. Whether you’re zooming around in bumper cars, bowling strikes in mini bowling alleys, immersing yourself in virtual reality games, or showing off your moves on Dance Dance Revolution, there’s always a sense of fun and friendly competition in the air at Timezone Singapore.

If you're not a Timezone member, now's a great time to join. Sign up for your Powercard online and download the Timezone Fun App to access exclusive perks and bonuses. Don’t miss this one-in-a-million opportunity to win 1,000,000 e-tickets.

Find out all the details about Timezone Singapore’s Live The Dream draw here.