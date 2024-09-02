Subscribe
  Big Short Coffee
    Photograph: Big Short Coffee
  
    Photograph: Big Short Coffee
  • Restaurants | Cafés
  • Marine Parade

Big Short Coffee

Written by Michelle Yee
Contributor
Time Out says

Coffee lovers will want to check out this newly opened café located along Fowlie Road, serving innovative coffee drinks that taste as good as they look. Incorporating techniques from diverse disciplines such as molecular gastronomy and cocktail making, the beverages are chock-full of flavour. We were pleasantly surprised by the Happy Valley Punch ($8.50), featuring a shot of espresso, blood orange, bergamot, earl grey and clarified coconut milk. We love how the natural sweetness of the clarified coconut milk complemented the acidity from the citrus, and how the elements all came together perfectly. Other notable highlights include Young Harry ($8) and Mont Blanc ($8) – the former combines cold brew with jasmine green tea, raw fresh coconut water and roasted pistachio cream, while the latter mixes cold brew with nutmeg, orange, Okinawa black sugar and vanilla cream.

Details

Address
#01-01
2 Fowlie Road
Singapore
428505
Opening hours:
Mon & Wed-Sun 8am-5pm; closed on Tue
