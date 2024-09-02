Big Short Coffee

Coffee lovers will want to check out this newly opened café located along Fowlie Road, serving innovative coffee drinks that taste as good as they look. Incorporating techniques from diverse disciplines such as molecular gastronomy and cocktail making, the beverages are chock-full of flavour. We were pleasantly surprised by the Happy Valley Punch ($8.50), featuring a shot of espresso, blood orange, bergamot, earl grey and clarified coconut milk. We love how the natural sweetness of the clarified coconut milk complemented the acidity from the citrus, and how the elements all came together perfectly. Other notable highlights include Young Harry ($8) and Mont Blanc ($8) – the former combines cold brew with jasmine green tea, raw fresh coconut water and roasted pistachio cream, while the latter mixes cold brew with nutmeg, orange, Okinawa black sugar and vanilla cream.