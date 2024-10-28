Subscribe
Healthy Soba IKI Singapore
Photograph: Healthy Soba IKI
  • Restaurants | Japanese
  • Raffles Place

Healthy Soba IKI

Pailin Boonlong
Pailin Boonlong
Branded Content Editor, Time Out Singapore
As a specialty handmade soba shop tucked away on the somewhat secluded fourth floor of One Raffles Place, Healthy Soba IKI isn't an eatery we originally had high expectations for. But the freshly made soba here is a clear winner. Besides being handmade in their back kitchens daily, the 100 percent buckwheat noodles also come with a number of health benefits. Make sure you try the Avocado Kaisen Totoro Soba ($18), a chirashi-style soba which comes with fresh salmon and tuna that's paired with a cold dipping sauce. 

Details

Address
One Raffles Place
1 Raffles Pl
#04-47
Singapore
048616
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 11am-3pm, 5-9pm (Closed on Sun)
