As a specialty handmade soba shop tucked away on the somewhat secluded fourth floor of One Raffles Place, Healthy Soba IKI isn't an eatery we originally had high expectations for. But the freshly made soba here is a clear winner. Besides being handmade in their back kitchens daily, the 100 percent buckwheat noodles also come with a number of health benefits. Make sure you try the Avocado Kaisen Totoro Soba ($18), a chirashi-style soba which comes with fresh salmon and tuna that's paired with a cold dipping sauce.