Here’s another cosy weekend craft market to check out if you are in search of some handmade gems or alternative shopping options. This October 12, ceramic studio Issho Labo is hosting Moriawase Market – a craft market to celebrate their first anniversary in a fresh, new studio space at Prosper House. A fantastic lineup of local makers will be showcasing their craftsmanship, offering an array of handmade treasures alongside sweet bites.

Explore stunning ceramics by Isso Labo, beautifully crafted woodwares from Everyday Canoe, and indulge in mouth-watering pastries from A Summer In Hwe. If you’re into leather goods, don’t miss the chance to browse the elegant offerings by Slow Lyfe. Tea lovers will enjoy a curated experience with Pekoe & Imp, while coffee enthusiasts can grab a brew from Smitten Coffee Roasters. Also, take the time to admire intricate indigo textiles by Jibberish Changmai, brass works from Bee Nabi, and illustrations from After Providence.

