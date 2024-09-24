Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Ally Singapore fitness studio
    Photograph: Ally
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Ally Singapore
    Photograph: @allysingapore/Instagram
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Neighbourhood cafe by Ally
    Photograph: Ally
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Ally Singapore recovery suite
    Photograph: Ally
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Sport and fitness | Cycling
  • Raffles Place

Ally

Advertising

Time Out says

Ally stands out among the other gyms in the CBD for a couple of reasons. First is undeniably its premium look – from the sun-bathed lounge with pink walls and strategically placed plants, to spacious fitness rooms outfitted with top-of-the-range spin bikes and reformer pilates equipment. The experience is premium too, with Aesop shower products and Dyson hairdryers in the bathrooms.

Soothe your muscles post-workout at Ally's sleek new recovery suite, where you can destress with contrast therapy using an infrared sauna and cold tub. Not only does this relieve tension and get your blood circulation running, it also helps with detoxification and improves the quality of sleep. To sweeten the deal, a bluetooth speaker is provided in the private suite so you can unwind with your favourite melodies.

Before you leave, refuel at Ally's in-house café, Neighbourhood, which serves up coffee, juices, pastries and acai-based blends. 

Find out more about Ally here.

Details

Address
Manulife
8 Cross St, #02-01/02 Manulife Tower
Singapore
Singapore 048424
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7am-9.30pm; Sat 8.30am-6.30pm; Sun 8am-4.30pm
Do you own this business?Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.