Ally stands out among the other gyms in the CBD for a couple of reasons. First is undeniably its premium look – from the sun-bathed lounge with pink walls and strategically placed plants, to spacious fitness rooms outfitted with top-of-the-range spin bikes and reformer pilates equipment. The experience is premium too, with Aesop shower products and Dyson hairdryers in the bathrooms.

Soothe your muscles post-workout at Ally's sleek new recovery suite, where you can destress with contrast therapy using an infrared sauna and cold tub. Not only does this relieve tension and get your blood circulation running, it also helps with detoxification and improves the quality of sleep. To sweeten the deal, a bluetooth speaker is provided in the private suite so you can unwind with your favourite melodies.



Before you leave, refuel at Ally's in-house café, Neighbourhood, which serves up coffee, juices, pastries and acai-based blends.

