With all the rage about Reformer classes, many may not be aware of the wide range of tools available to pilates practitioners. At BE. Studios, a boutique pilates studio founded by Eugena Bey, you can work towards the body you want while exploring a wide range of equipment like the Cadillac, stability chair, barrel and reformer.

Start yourself off with a private ($80) or duet ($130 for two) trial class for a personalised experience – the expert trainers will be able to assess your posture, make recommendations, and tailor the workout for you. BE. Studios has five group class types, ranging from a fundamentals class that's conducted on the mat to a higher intensity reformer circuit class that combines both mat and reformer moves. The best thing? Attentive instructors ensure that you're performing every move at your comfort and skill level.

The studio was previously located at Kreta Ayer, but has since made a new home along Amoy Street, just a stone's throw from Telok Ayer MRT station.