If the idea of getting up-close and personal in physical combat with someone else makes you squirm, try Box Office Fitness’ non-combat boxing class. The 45-minute Knockout class is split into 10 rounds of three-minute sets – alternating between the aqua punching bags and floor exercises. There are six important punches to get familiar with: jab, cross, front hook, back hook, front uppercut and back uppercut – you execute these on the bag in the order blasted, while high-intensity floor exercises get your heart rate jacked up in no time.

All these are done to upbeat music in a dark room fitted with glow-in-the-dark lights for an extra trippy workout session. A badass workout done and dusted.