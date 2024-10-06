Subscribe
  • Sport and fitness | Gyms and fitness centres
  • Raffles Place

Core Collective

Core Collective is not just a gym. It’s a first-of-its-kind collaborative centre that has yoga and reformer pilates classes, a functional training floor, a boxing ring, and a wellness space for physiotherapy. Perched on the 22nd floor, it offers great views all around as you get your workout done, and also boasts a relaxing lounge area that doubles up as a co-working space with complimentary coffee and tea. Owners of fitness businesses can even rent out the studios to host events.

Details

Address
79 Anson Rd
Level 22
Singapore
079906
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 6am-9pm; Sat 7am-4pm
