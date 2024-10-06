Core Collective is not just a gym. It’s a first-of-its-kind collaborative centre that has yoga and reformer pilates classes, a functional training floor, a boxing ring, and a wellness space for physiotherapy. Perched on the 22nd floor, it offers great views all around as you get your workout done, and also boasts a relaxing lounge area that doubles up as a co-working space with complimentary coffee and tea. Owners of fitness businesses can even rent out the studios to host events.