Juggernaut Fight Club

Juggernaut isn't your typical boxing gym; It's located within a sheltered carpark of a building in Chinatown, which means ample space for you to train. In fact, it's one of the largest fighting gyms in Singapore, and houses everything you need for all-rounded mixed martial arts (MMA) training, including an MMA cage, competition-sized boxing ring, punching bag stations and more. All the instructors are either pro boxers, boxing champions, or national wrestlers, so you'll be picking up the best techniques from the top experts themselves.

Details

Address
#01-06C
CIDC Building
90 Eu Tong Sen Street
Singapore
059811
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7am-10pm; Sat 10am-4pm; Sun 10am-2pm
