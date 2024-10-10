MSFIT Gym (Clarke Quay)

Sometimes, you just need an expert there to build your workout foundations and keep you on track with fitness goals, and MSFIT Gym at Clarke Quay offers just that with its dedicated personal training sessions. This women's-only gym also provides a supportive environment that'll make you feel right at ease. Upon signing up, you will get to do a body composition and nutrition assessment test to help determine some fitness goals that are best suited for your body. Your fitness trainer will then work with you on a tailored workout plan, which you can choose to tackle over 10, 21, 36 or 60 sessions. Need extra motivation? Sign up for MSFIT’s buddy training programme to smash your fitness goals with a friend.