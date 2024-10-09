Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Strong Pilates Singapore
    Photograph: Strong Pilates
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Strong Pilates Singapore
    Photograph: Strong Pilates
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Strong Pilates Studio Singapore
    Photo: Strong PilatesStrong Pilates Studio Singapore
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Strong Pilates Singapore
    Photograph: Strong Pilates
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Sport and fitness | Yoga and Pilates
  • Raffles Place

Strong Pilates Studio

Advertising

Time Out says

This is Australian fitness brand Strong Pilates' first studio in Singapore, in partnership with Yoga Movement. Their signature Strong classes comprise a unique combination of resistance pilates and cardio using the Rowformer (a hybrid rowing and reformer machine) or the Bikeformer (a reformer machine combined with a spin bike), so you can be sure you’ll be getting an intense but low-impact full-body workout. If you’re a pilates purist, don’t balk yet – they also offer pilates-only sessions. Classes are already available for booking, and you can select from a range that alternate between focusing on the upper body, lower body, core, obliques, or a combination of everything.

Details

Address
6A Shenton Way, OUE Downtown Gallery Tower 1
Singapore
068815
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 6.30am-2pm, 5pm-9.30pm; Sat-Sun 7.30am-2pm
Do you own this business?Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.