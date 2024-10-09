Strong Pilates Studio

This is Australian fitness brand Strong Pilates' first studio in Singapore, in partnership with Yoga Movement. Their signature Strong classes comprise a unique combination of resistance pilates and cardio using the Rowformer (a hybrid rowing and reformer machine) or the Bikeformer (a reformer machine combined with a spin bike), so you can be sure you’ll be getting an intense but low-impact full-body workout. If you’re a pilates purist, don’t balk yet – they also offer pilates-only sessions. Classes are already available for booking, and you can select from a range that alternate between focusing on the upper body, lower body, core, obliques, or a combination of everything.