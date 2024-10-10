Smash your fitness goals at Van Lee Fitness, an female-only Muay Thai gym located in Chinatown. The gym's Women’s Muay Thai Fitness program will leave you drenched in sweat after every class, and incorporates classic techniques that you get to practise with bag work, pad work, and friendly spars. Expect tough conditioning drills to keep you fighting fit as well. The gym is helmed by seasoned Thai boxing professional Vanessa Lee and run completely by women trainers, making it a great environment for ladies to build their confidence and get toned up in a like-minded community.