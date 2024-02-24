Time Out says

After more than 50 years of parades, Chingay continues to keep things interesting. This year, it's setting out to dazzle with a large-scale floor projection on the F1 track, featuring a lush Chingay garden to fit 2024's theme of 'Blossom'. Look forward to an array of floral motifs throughout six acts to tell the story of Singapore's thriving culture and community.

The whole parade promises to be a visual treat. The floor projection, a first for the parade and the longest yet seen in Singapore, will transform the track at the F1 Pit Building into a massive moving canvas. The parade will open with a majestic dragon flying throughout the F1 track, followed by anamorphic illusions of buildings, flowers, and spaceships. Listen out for the Chingay Gardener (George Chan) and the Flower Fairy (Tan Rui Shan) as they narrate the story of 'Blossom', told through vibrant performances incorporating dragon and lion dances, inline skating, cheerleading, wushu, and pieces by international groups from Uzbekistan, China, Indonesia, and more.

Of course, an indelible part of the Chingay parade is the vibrant floats. This year, five main floats will grace the parade. Presented by groups like Tote Board Group, POSB, and Harmony Circle, they pay tribute to the youth, the elderly, our four major ethnic groups, and more active communities in Singapore. There's no missing the pomp and pageantry in the heartlands either – a float caravan will be parading through residential estates at the Chingay@Heartlands Celebrations on February 25 and March 1, 2, 3, and 9. The caravan will be partly made up of 17 community floats that were created in collaboration with PAssionArts and close to 3,400 residents from neighbourhoods, grassroots organisations, and community partners.

Chingay parade spectators and the general public can enjoy more activities and experiences at the F1 Pit Building. Learn some arts and crafts at the PAssionArts Street – community groups will be onsite to teach skills like crocheting or flower brooch and hairpin-making. You can also view 11 community art installations, featuring larger-than-life origami displays and kinetic art gardens alongside performances ranging from Star Wars cosplay to gu zheng showcases. Don't forget to snap some pictures under flower arches made from recycled materials – called Blossom ART-Venture Installations, they were made by 300 students from seven schools together with seven community artists.

Chingay Parade 2024 will be held at the F1 Pit Building on February 23 and 24. Catch the live stream on February 23 on the Chingay website or Chingay Facebook page from 8pm to 9.30pm. There will also be a delayed telecast on Channel 5 and Channel 8 on March 10 and 17.

Tickets are priced between $20 and $60 and are now available on SISTIC.