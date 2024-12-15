Something big, bold, and uniquely local is about to take the stage – running from December 12 to 15, “来Frisque一下Leh!”, Singapore’s largest circus show, is coming to Marina Bay Sands. Under the creative direction of Beverly Wan, the show will feature a dazzling lineup of homegrown talent, including a talented 10-year-old acrobat.

Expect jaw-dropping acrobatics and aerial feats as well as fire spinning, juggling, contortion, and rolling on the cyr wheel, all packed into a promising 90-minute spectacle. Born and raised in Singapore, Beverly has been working on this vision since 2018, making this production the first of its kind that's set to wow over 7,000 spectators across six shows.

Tickets are priced from $58 to $148, and are available for purchase via the Marina Bay Sands website or Sistic. Purchase your tickets by October 10 to receive early bird discounts. NSFs, students and senior citizens can enjoy a $15 discount across all categories.