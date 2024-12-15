Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. frisque
    Photograph: Beverly Wan
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. frisque
    Photograph: Beverly Wan
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. frisque
    Photograph: Beverly Wan
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Things to do
  • Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay

来Frisque一下Leh!

Advertising

Time Out says

Something big, bold, and uniquely local is about to take the stage – running from December 12 to 15, “来Frisque一下Leh!”, Singapore’s largest circus show, is coming to Marina Bay Sands. Under the creative direction of Beverly Wan, the show will feature a dazzling lineup of homegrown talent, including a talented 10-year-old acrobat

Expect jaw-dropping acrobatics and aerial feats as well as fire spinning, juggling, contortion, and rolling on the cyr wheel, all packed into a promising 90-minute spectacle. Born and raised in Singapore, Beverly has been working on this vision since 2018, making this production the first of its kind that's set to wow over 7,000 spectators across six shows.

Tickets are priced from $58 to $148, and are available for purchase via the Marina Bay Sands website or Sistic. Purchase your tickets by October 10 to receive early bird discounts. NSFs, students and senior citizens can enjoy a $15 discount across all categories.

Details

Event website:
www.marinabaysands.com/entertainment/shows/lai-frisque-yi-xia-leh.html
Address
Sands Expo & Convention Centre
10 Bayfront Ave
Singapore
018956
Price:
$58-$148
Opening hours:
2pm, 7pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.