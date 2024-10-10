Nimble/Knead

This spa in the charming Tiong Bahru is a spa seemingly geared towards couples: two out of four treatment rooms, plus the hot tub in the back for bath therapies like The Milky Way ($55 for 30min) and Heaven and Herb ($55 for 30 min), are for duos.



The décor: The facade and receiving area are decorated with cool industrial-looking containers, while inside is more traditional: a palette of browns and burgundies offset by Thai silk pillows and wall decals of flowers and birds. The massage beds, pillows and furniture here were sourced from Thailand. The first room you’ll encounter is a shared Thai massage room that can be sectioned off into separate nooks with curtains. Two roomy couple quarters – including one with an en suite shower – come next, followed by a suite for one then the aforementioned bath therapy space. There is also a foot reflexology corner opposite a skylit patio for after-treatment ginger tea or warm water.



The menu: Spa-standards like Thai, Balinese, Swedish and foot massages, as well as the 90-minute Sculptor’s Handiwork that combines a stint under cold wrap with a firm massage to combat cellulite. Food-themed body scrubs and masks are also a feature with choices like Wine and Dine ($59 for 45 min) – a nutrient-rich mixture of red wine, nourishing oils, vitamin E, white milk and clay said to improve circulation, and Magic Mushrooms ($59 for 45 min) – which applies lingzhi and shiitake to regenerate and protect skin sounding like quirkier options. A ‘Combo Mambo’ section for couple treatments is also on the menu, which Tan says has been popular particularly with the LGBT crowd in the area.



What we tried: Our therapist, Ain, took us through a 60-minute session of Destination Bali ($76 for 60 min) – a deep tissue massage with aromatherapy that’s said to lull you into a state of ‘deep relaxation’. We were allowed to specify the intensity of the massage, but even at medium pressure, Ain had us grimacing and contorting every now and then to overcome the pain as she undid the knots in our body. Not entirely relaxing, but not bad either – we definitely felt more refreshed and nimble after the session.



Verdict: We like that nimble/knead adds diversity to the offerings at Tiong Bahru. It’s also heartening to note that the spa has opted to price its sessions starting from a pretty reasonable $42 for a 60-minute foot massage, $69 for 45-minute scrubs and masks and $76 for a Thai Thai Aroma massage, making it affordable for both Tiong Bahru residents and average folks who wish to pop by and soak up the area’s glamour.