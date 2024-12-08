It’s time to meet your heroes as the annual Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) returns to the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on December 7 and 8. This year’s gathering promises its usual treasure trove of comics, toys, cosplay, tabletop gaming, and anime fun.

SGCC 2024 will take over two levels, which includes four exhibition halls spanning 200,000 square feet, featuring more than 400 exhibiting companies and 480 brands. To name a few, we have Mighty Jaxx, 52 Toys by Gift Greetings, Lego by The Brickshop, SaberMach, Simply Toys, Top Toy, Wizards of the Coast, Bluey, Tamashii Nations, Bandai Hobby and Banpresto. The event will also see new brands and makers such as Three Zero, Joy Toy, and leading anime venture studio, Kasagi Labo.

Tickets for SGCC 2024 are priced from $38 for a single day, and can be purchased here. And good news for families with young children – each ticket grants free access to two kids under the age of eight.