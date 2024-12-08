Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Singapore Comic Con - SGCC
    Photograph: Singapore Comic Con - SGCC/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Singapore Comic Con - SGCC
    Photograph: Singapore Comic Con - SGCC/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Singapore Comic Con - SGCC
    Photograph: Singapore Comic Con - SGCC/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Singapore Comic Con - SGCC
    Photograph: Singapore Comic Con - SGCC/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Things to do
  • Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay

Singapore Comic Con 2024

Mingli Seet
Written by Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
Advertising

Time Out says

It’s time to meet your heroes as the annual Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) returns to the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on December 7 and 8. This year’s gathering promises its usual treasure trove of comics, toys, cosplay, tabletop gaming, and anime fun.

SGCC 2024 will take over two levels, which includes four exhibition halls spanning 200,000 square feet, featuring more than 400 exhibiting companies and 480 brands. To name a few, we have Mighty Jaxx, 52 Toys by Gift Greetings, Lego by The Brickshop, SaberMach, Simply Toys, Top Toy, Wizards of the Coast, Bluey, Tamashii Nations, Bandai Hobby and Banpresto. The event will also see new brands and makers such as Three Zero, Joy Toy, and leading anime venture studio, Kasagi Labo.

Tickets for SGCC 2024 are priced from $38 for a single day, and can be purchased here. And good news for families with young children – each ticket grants free access to two kids under the age of eight.

Details

Event website:
www.sistic.com.sg/events/sgcomic1224
Address
Sands Expo & Convention Centre
10 Bayfront Ave
Singapore
018956
Price:
$38 for a single day
Opening hours:
10am-8pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.