This Scandinavian-style Japanese hair salon on Circular Road is so much more than a place where you can get a haircut. It’s a one-stop wellness spot, consisting of a hair salon, café, and wellness-focused retail space.

If you’re stepping in for a haircut, trust that you’re in good hands with stylists Koichi and Megumi. The stylists go through a rigorous consultation process to ensure that they understand your hair needs. Harsh chemicals are also out here – instead, natural plants and herbs are infused in all the products that are used to help you achieve the hair of your dreams. A design cut starts at $75.

Over at the café, try Whitetree-branded organic teas. These specially blended herb teas have been designed to target various wellness goals and concerns. For example, the Circulation Blend has nettle, cleaver, elderberry and other herbs to boost blood circulation and flush toxins, while the Beauty Blend is a floral tea rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants to promote radiant skin and vitality. The café also serves a selection of pastries and food – think croissants, scones, and soups – as well as coffee, sparkling drinks, and mocktails.

Want to sip on Whitetree teas at home? Head over to the retail space to pick up a packet of teabags for yourself. The store also carries a range of skincare, healthy food, and wellness products flown in from Japan. Brands include Sholayered, Re:, and NiNe.