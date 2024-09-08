Subscribe
Mandai Wildlife Reserve
Photograph: Mandai Wildlife Reserve
  • Things to do
  • Mandai Reserve Area, Raffles Place

Wild Day Out at Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Mingli Seet
Written by Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
Time Out says

We typically head to Mandai Wildlife Reserve to learn about animals at the different wildlife parks. However, from September 7 and 8, here’s a fresh way to experience Mandai – they will be transforming the public arena outside Bird Paradise at Mandai Wildlife West into a huge playground for both children and fur friends. And by playground we mean a ground for all sorts of play: workshops, dog-friendly activities, scavenger hunts with attractive prizes to be won, and even a marketplace.

Pet owners can bring their dogs to an obstacle course with tunnels, jumps, weave poles, and balance beams, or make art with their furry friends by letting them stamp their paws on canvases using safe, non-toxic paints. There will also be talks on pet enrichment and training sessions led by Mandai experts.

For families and friends, engage in an interactive scavenger hunt around Mandai Wildlife West, promoting teamwork and problem-solving skills. Upon completion, participants will have a chance to partake in a lucky draw to win prizes, including the Backstage Pass: Avian Healthcare, Bird Paradise admission tickets and Mandai retail vouchers. There will also be a book thrift store where you’ll get to swap your old titles for new ones, a terrarium-making workshop, kids pizza making workshop by restaurant chain Collin’s, and even a soft-toy cleaning workshop where you’ll learn tips on how to groom your stuffed toys from soft toy doctors at Soft Toy Hospital.

Check out the full list of events here.

Details

Event website:
www.mandai.com/en/things-to-do/whats-on/events/wilddayout.html
Address
Mandai Reserve Area
Singapore
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
1pm-6pm

Dates and times

