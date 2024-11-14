If you’re a repeat visitor to Japan – as many other Singaporeans are by now – then you probably have some favourites on your must-eat list for each trip. But instead of queueing for ages at Ichiran Ramen, batting the hordes at Dotonbori’s street stalls, or going back to the same old fast food chains for the umpteenth time, it’s high time to venture out of the usual big cities and try something new for a change; We’re talking about exploring Japan’s less-frequented regions in search of the best gastronomical treasures that are unique to each area.

Doing that doesn’t have to be a daunting task either, because things just got a lot more convenient with the newly extended Hokuriku Shinkansen route that takes you along the Hokuriku region – covering prefectures like Ishikawa, Fukui, and Toyama. The best part? Hokuriku is easily accessible from both Tokyo and Kansai (eg: Osaka and Kyoto), so you can book a flight from Singapore to either side and traverse up to these hidden gems.

Excited to escape from the tourist crowds, we hopped onto the high-speed Hokuriku bullet train and had a satisfying foodie adventure in Ishikawa prefecture, where we uncovered the local delights of Kanazawa, Noto, and Kaga. From the freshest and widest variety of seafood, to a highly rare breed of wagyu, and traditional sweets made using age-old recipes, here are the best things to eat in Ishikawa, Japan.

P.S.: Food in Ishikawa aside, stay till the end to check out our recommendations for other things to do in the Hokuriku region for an all-rounded trip itinerary.



RECOMMENDED: Here are six underrated neighbourhoods to visit in Tokyo and Nine must-try snacks to buy back from Tokyo