After several seasons of museum closures, event postponements and virtual gallery tours, it's a relief to enter 2023 with a calendar of large scale exhibitions ranging from Japanese artworks from the Edo period (1603-1867) to masterpieces from the Impressionist movement. Some events, like the display of handmade Japanese talismans in the ornate gallery rooms of Hotel Gajoen, have already started, while autumn programmes like the Exhibition of Yves Saint Laurent give us something to look forward to in the coming months.

The best time to visit Tokyo can sometimes depend on your specific interests, but while the prime time for ski and snowboard enthusiasts is limited to the colder months, art lovers are spoilt for choice when it comes to designing an itinerary. Whether it's avant-garde paintings or glittering costume pieces that draw your attention, art is best appreciated in the flesh. Here are the biggest shows to mark in the calendar for the weeks and months ahead.

