  1. Hotel Gajoen
    Photo: © K.K.Meguro GajoenLucky Symbols and Subjects in Japanese Art
  2. ルーヴル美術館展 愛を描く
    Photo: Photo © RMN-Grand Palais (musée du Louvre) / Michel Urtado / distributed by AMF-DNPartcomPainting Love in the Louvre Collections
8 biggest art exhibitions coming to Tokyo in 2023

Get ready to see Edo-era masterpieces, fashion retrospectives, contemporary collections and much more

Emma Steen
Written by
Emma Steen
After several seasons of museum closures, event postponements and virtual gallery tours, it's a relief to enter 2023 with a calendar of large scale exhibitions ranging from Japanese artworks from the Edo period (1603-1867) to masterpieces from the Impressionist movement. Some events, like the display of handmade Japanese talismans in the ornate gallery rooms of Hotel Gajoen, have already started, while autumn programmes like the Exhibition of Yves Saint Laurent give us something to look forward to in the coming months.

The best time to visit Tokyo can sometimes depend on your specific interests, but while the prime time for ski and snowboard enthusiasts is limited to the colder months, art lovers are spoilt for choice when it comes to designing an itinerary. Whether it's avant-garde paintings or glittering costume pieces that draw your attention, art is best appreciated in the flesh. Here are the biggest shows to mark in the calendar for the weeks and months ahead. 

On now

Picasso and His Time: Masterpieces from Museum Berggruen
Pablo Picasso ‘Dora Maar with Green Fingernails’ (1936), oil on canvas.

Picasso and His Time: Masterpieces from Museum Berggruen

  • Art
  • Ueno

This special exhibition at the National Museum of Western Art is based on the world-class collection of the German art dealer Heinz Berggrühn. It marks the first time the entire collection is being showcased outside of the Berggrühn Museum since its establishment. On display are 97 paintings by Pablo Picasso and other 20th century masters including Paul Klee, Henri Matisse and Alberto Giacometti. Of the lot, 76 pieces have never been exhibited in Japan before.

Dialogues of the Muses: The Paris Opera House and the Arts
Photo: ©Bibliothèque nationale de France

Dialogues of the Muses: The Paris Opera House and the Arts

  • Art
  • Kyobashi

Experience the splendour of the Paris Opera and its history through this extensive showcase of costume pieces, prized oil paintings, 19th century manuscripts and more borrowed from the National Library of France and the Musée d'Orsay. Through roughly 250 artworks and artefacts, this exhibition tells the story of one of the world’s most revered institutions dedicated to performing arts.

Lucky Symbols and Subjects in Japanese Art
Photo: © K.K.Meguro Gajoen

Lucky Symbols and Subjects in Japanese Art

  • Art
  • Meguro

The halls of Hotel Gajoen are covered in so much art that the entire building resembles an art museum, but the most exciting works can usually be found in the historical Hyakukaidan annex, which is used for seasonal exhibitions. Currently, Gajoen is celebrating the beginning of a new year with a showcase of traditional handmade good luck charms including temari spheres wrapped in colourful thread and beckoning cat figurines.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams
Photo: Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

  • Art
  • Kiyosumi

Following its success at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris from 2017 to 2018 and its visits to London and New York in 2019, the touring exhibition dedicated to the life and legacy of French designer Christian Dior is finally coming to Tokyo this winter.

Opening at the Museum of Contemporary Art on December 21, this mammoth retrospective will celebrate 75 years of Dior couture with a collection of timeless dresses and iconic designs from the post-war era to now. There will be a lot to take in, but the exhibition will thankfully run until May 28 2023 to give couture lovers ample time to view the collection.

Coming soon

Egon Schiele from the Collection of the Leopold Museum
Photo: Egon Schiele 'Self-Portrait with Chinese Lantern Plant' (1912), Leopold Museum, Vienna

Egon Schiele from the Collection of the Leopold Museum

  • Art
  • Ueno

Viennese painter Egon Schiele was just 28 years old when he died, but while his career was short-lived, he is remembered as one of the greatest artists of the late 19th century. It’s been about 30 years since Tokyo has seen an exhibition dedicated solely to the artist, so this comprehensive showcase hosted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum is a truly momentous event. 

Here, you can encounter Schiele’s rare genius through 50 works borrowed from the Leopold Museum in Vienna. Through works like Schiele's 'Self-Portrait with Chinese Lantern Plant' and a 1915 portrait of his wife Edith, the exhibition provides rich insight into the young artist's life and his powerful legacy. Alongside Schiele's 50 artworks, there will be an additional 120 installations from Schiele's contemporaries including Klimt, Kokoschka and Gerstl.

Interior Visions: From Bonnard to Tillmans and Contemporary Artists
Photo: Vilhelm Hammershoi 'Woman Reading in the Sunlight' (1899)

Interior Visions: From Bonnard to Tillmans and Contemporary Artists

  • Art
  • Ginza

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of people across the globe were forced to abandon their usual routines and were restricted to the confines of their homes. While some people favoured the transition to work from home with few distractions from the outside world, many suffered from an acute feeling of loneliness in the prolonged isolation period. 

In reflection of these unprecedented times, the Pola Museum of Art has curated a series of works that depict different living spaces from the 19th century to the present day. There are simple, muted interiors like the one depicted in Vilhelm Hammershoi's 'Woman Reading in the Sunlight' (1899) to the vibrant still life paintings of Henri Matisse. And though the pandemic might have made you weary of the indoors for now, it’s impossible not to be intrigued by these curiously intimate snapshots of people's private lives captured in varying timelines.

Painting Love in the Louvre Collections
Photo: © RMN-Grand Palais (musée du Louvre) / Michel Urtado / distributed by AMF-DNPartcom

Painting Love in the Louvre Collections

  • Art
  • Nogizaka

Love is in the air at The National Art Center, where a series of paintings borrowed from the Louvre in Paris have been curated based on their fiery portrayals of passion and romance. The series will include a total of 70 masterpieces created between the 16th and mid-19th century. Featured artists include François Boucher, Jean-Honoré Fragonard and François Gérard, among other visionaries from Europe. 

The exhibition launches at the beginning of March, so it won’t be open in time for Valentine’s Day, but that only reaffirms the fact that impassioned displays of affection shouldn’t be confined to just one commercial holiday. 

Exhibition of Yves Saint Laurent
Photo: Droits réservés

Exhibition of Yves Saint Laurent

  • Art
  • Nogizaka

This Yves Saint Laurent retrospective coming to The National Art Center next autumn is the only appropriate follow-up to the Christian Dior exhibition opening this winter. Though he was only 21 years old when he was catapulted to the top of the French couture industry as head designer of the Dior fashion house, Saint Laurent went on to become one of the greatest visionaries of 20th century fashion. 

This is the first time an official Saint Laurent retrospective is being staged in fashion-frenzied Tokyo, so you can expect a lot from the momentous collaboration with the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris. There will be roughly 110 pieces to see, including garments like the 1965 Mondrian dresses, accessories, sketches and photographs of the designer at work. The exhibition will launch on September 20 2023 and run through December 11 2023.  

