Cats and dogs rule the roost? Here's our venue ranking for July

Eager to find out what's trending in Tokyo right now? Checking out our monthly roundups of hot new openings will point you in the right direction, but every now and then it's also worth taking a step back and poring over some cold hard data.

We've crunched the numbers once again and now bring you a handy ranking of the 20 most viewed venue entries on our site in July. From restaurants and bars to local shops, parks and pools, they might help give you an idea of what both Tokyoites and tourists are buzzing about right now.

Let's look at rankings 20-11 first: