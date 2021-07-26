13-year-old Momiji Nishiya wins gold, becomes Japan’s youngest Olympic medalist

The Osaka native takes gold in women’s street skateboarding, joins the ranks of the youngest Olympic medalists in history

(L-R) Rayssa Leal of Team Brazil and Momiji Nishiya and Funa Nakayama of Team Japan pose with their medals during the Skateboarding Women's Street Final medal ceremony

You read that right: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya has won the first ever Olympic gold medal for women’s street skateboarding. This makes her Japan’s youngest Olympic champion, a title that until today belonged to Kyoko Iwasaki who, at age 14, scored a gold medal in Barcelona during the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Nishiya’s victory came a day after Japan’s Yuto Horigome took the first Olympic gold medal for men’s street skateboarding. Both medals carry extra significance given that this is skateboarding’s debut in the Olympic Games.

Representing Team Japan alongside Nishiya was 16-year-old Funa Nakayama, who took bronze, and 19-year-old Aori Nishimura. They were all competing against the Netherlands, USA, China, Brazil and the Philippines.

The final competition was a tense one, with each competitor missing key landings while attempting stunts, making it impossible to predict who would come out on top. Nishiya herself fell twice during the trick portion of the event, but got back on her feet smiling each time to secure the lead.

Here’s the final result:

Momiji Nishiya (Japan) – 15.26 points Rayssa Leal (Brazil) – 14.64 points Funa Nakayama (Japan) – 14.49 points Alexis Sablone (USA) – 13.57 points Roos Zwetsloot (Netherlands) – 11.26 points Wenhui Zeng (China) – 9.66 points Margielyn Didal (Philippines) – 7.52 points Aori Nishimura (Japan) – 6.92 points

The next Olympic skateboarding event will be the women’s park skateboarding, where – if you can believe it – 12-year-old Cocona Hiraki will be competing for gold. Tune in on Wednesday August 4 to watch the event live.

Keep up-to-date with our guide to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

More from Time Out

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics online for free

Explained: the Japanese symbolism you missed at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

How to enjoy the Tokyo Olympics even when you can’t watch the Games in person

Watch: the amazing blue human pictograms at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Where to get official Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic merchandise in Tokyo



Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.