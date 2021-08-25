14-year-old Miyuki Yamada becomes Japan’s youngest Paralympic medalist

It’s Day 1 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and Japan has just won its first medal of the competition with a record breaking victory by Paralympic swimmer Miyuki Yamada. At just 14 years old, Yamada is the youngest athlete on Japan’s Paralympic team. She is now the nation’s youngest ever Paralympic medallist.

The athlete nabbed silver in the S2 class of the women’s 100m backstroke with a time of 2:26:18. Pin Xiu Yip won Singapore’s first Paralympic gold with a time of 2:16:61. Coming in third for bronze was Mexico’s Fabiola Ramirez with a time of 2:36:52.

Yamada, who hails from Niigata Prefecture, was born without arms and spends most of her time in a wheelchair due to the limited mobility in her legs. According to her official Paralympic profile, the young athlete took up swimming at the age of five to alleviate her asthma symptoms, but was inspired to begin training for the Paralympics after watching the Rio Games in 2016.

Stay on top of the Paralympics by streaming the events online for free.

More on the Tokyo Paralympic Games

Where to get official Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic merchandise in Tokyo

Understanding the Paralympic Games: impairment classifications in Para sport

Check out these Tokyo Paralympic Games installations around Tokyo

11 things to know about Japan at the Paralympics

5 meaningful highlights from the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.