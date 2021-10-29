4 best Halloween parties in Tokyo this weekend

Tokyo’s usually boisterous Halloween was pretty muted last year thanks to the pandemic. This year, though, the Halloween weekend in the city is set to be much livelier. Sure, Shibuya Halloween is effectively cancelled, with drinking in public banned and the event moved online, but there are still plenty of other places where you can don your best costume for the Monster Mash.



Here are some of Tokyo’s most spook-tacular Halloween events, club nights and art parties happening in this last weekend of October.

Photo: ZOMBIE-CHANG

Head to underground Shibuya club Contact on October 29 for this special Halloween party curated by Okamoto Reiji from Japanese rock band Okamoto’s and core member of Yagi Magic Orchestra, Jun Inagawa. There will be live performances by rapper and singer Daoka, Osaka native DJ Seiho, singer-songwriter Zombie-Chang and much more. Come in costume and revel in all the Halloween mischief on this spooky evening.

Photo: fb.com/ageha.fanpage

On October 30, Tokyo’s biggest nightclub Ageha is celebrating Halloween one last time before it closes forever in January. It’ll be playing groovy dance music all night long, featuring over 30 DJs including Banvox, Mitomi Tokoto, DJ Moe, Mad Fox and more. Come in costume and dance your way across all four dancefloors at the two-storey club. When you need to take a break, there’s an outdoor area with grass, benches and even food trucks where you can recharge before you go back in.



Tickets cost ¥3,500 at the door, but we recommend buying them in advance (¥3,000) on the website to avoid any queues.

Photo: Womb

Nightclub Womb is celebrating Halloween on the evening of October 30 with female musician and composer Kyoka from Raster-noton, one of the best experimental music labels in the world. She’ll be flying in from Berlin to perform a hybrid session that incorporates DJs and live performances. Some other notable acts include Satoshi Otsuki, who performed at Womb’s 2020 countdown party, and deep house DJ Atsuki. If you have access to the VIP floor, you’ll also get to enjoy some tunes by KZA and Ren Yokoi too.



The entrance fee is ¥3,000 (¥2,000 before midnight and ¥1,000 for 23 and under), but you can get a ¥500 discount if you’re wearing something Halloween-related. Even better, you can get a ¥1,000 discount if you come in full costume.

Photo: fb.com/tokyolovehotels

Tokyo Love Hotels started as a relatively small underground project to bring together the city’s undiscovered creatives, but the group quickly gained a loyal following, primarily amongst young urbanites seeking somewhere more stimulating to spend their Saturday night than at the usual neighborhood pubs. The collective is back again on October 30, hosting a sprawling art event featuring an eclectic showcase of live performances, exhibitions and local brand pop-ups.



This Halloween-themed event, titled Spell On You, features DJ performances, live painting sessions, art installations and even stands offering fortune telling, and temporary tattoos. Look out for the booth where you can experience SFX art in person. There will also be pop-up shops by local small businesses and even a delicious taco stand run by Shibuya Parco’s Tako Bar.



Not your tempo? There are lots of other ways to celebrate Halloween in Tokyo.

