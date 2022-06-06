From matcha caneles to frozen pizza, here are some of the most interesting food and drinks we found at our local konbini

With new food items being released every week, we can't help but visit our local convenience stores on the regular. Depending on the time of year, you're bound to find interesting specialities based on the season and major holidays. Since summer is fast approaching, we’re seeing lots of fresh fruity confectionery and matcha on the shelves.

If you’re already familiar with the signature meals from each konbini chain, try these seasonal specials the next time you’re feeling peckish.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

7-Eleven Da Isa four-cheese frozen pizza

You can’t go wrong with the frozen Neapolitan pizzas at 7-Eleven. Made in collaboration with renowned Tokyo pizzeria Da Isa, the latest creation is a decadent four-cheese pie featuring mozzarella, gorgonzola, grana padano and pecorino romano cheese. If you can’t get your hands on this one, the margherita pizza is also worth a try. ¥537

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Natural Lawson Uji matcha canelé

Natural Lawson has always impressed us with its fancy pastry and dessert selection, and we love a good French canelé. This season's canelé features a slightly bittersweet Uji matcha cream filling. We suggest heating it up for a few seconds in the microwave before digging in. ¥235

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Natural Lawson Sendai miso-grilled brown rice onigiri

Natural Lawson is known for its healthier food selections catering to those with special dietary preferences. This time around, we love the high-fibre brown rice onigiri rice balls. This new flavour features a dash of dry red miso from Sendai and a fresh shiso leaf. ¥160

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Lawson Sarutahiko iced caffé latte

We’re happy to see that Lawson is now offering premium coffee by teaming up with popular Tokyo café Sarutahiko. And the best part is, this iced café latte costs less than ¥200. Lightly sweetened, the latte offers a pleasant balance between milk and coffee. ¥188

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

FamilyMart BT21 manmaruyaki

FamilyMart has been enticing BTS fans with its collaboration with the Korean band’s BT21 characters. The range of cute desserts now include this new manmaruyaki – a round pastry filled with strawberry cream. The pastry is surprisingly pleasant and not overly sweet – it reminds us of a strawberry cream-filled taiyaki. ¥198

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

FamilyMart Harumatsu Kambayashi Honten Uji matcha frappe

FamilyMart’s popular frozen frappe series now has a new flavour: a decadent Uji Matcha Frappe supervised by Harumatsu Kambayashi Honten, a renowned Kyoto tea shop founded 450 years ago. The frappe has a rich matcha flavour that’s made smoother with the milk, and has just the right amount of sweetness. ¥320

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

FamilyMart Akagi Taberu Ranch melon ice cream

The Akagi Taberu Ranch ice cream cup is a standard FamilyMart dessert and it comes in many seasonal variations. This month, try the new Taberu Ranch made with fresh puree from Shizuoka crown melons layered into the classic Hokkaido milk ice cream. It’s like summer in a cup. ¥248

