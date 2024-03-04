9 Tokyo pizzerias ranked in the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific list for 2024

The Pizza Bar on 38th in Mandarin Oriental Tokyo retains the crown as the best pizza in Asia-Pacific for another year

As a Tokyo foodie, you might know that some of the world's best pizzas can be found right here in Tokyo. More specifically, Tokyo has taken a liking to Naples-style pizza, with numerous pizzerias spinning out authentic Neapolitan pizzas that are just as good as the ones you’d find in Italy.

And it’s not just us who are saying this. Nine local pizzerias have made it into this year's prestigious 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific ranking. In fact, a total of 13 pizzerias in Japan (including the nine in Tokyo) were featured in this year's list, making Japan the most awarded country for a second consecutive year. This regional edition of 50 Top Pizza is curated by a group of inspectors throughout Asia-Pacific, with restaurants being judged on food quality, service, wine, décor and ambience.

Photo: Mandarin Oriental Tokyo

Topping the list for the second consecutive year is The Pizza Bar on 38th in Mandarin Oriental Tokyo. The runner-up goes to Crosta Pizzeria in the Philippines (No 2), followed by Tokyo’s new RistoPizza (No 3), which is run by the folks from Pizzeria da Peppe Napoli Sta' Ca".

Photo: Pizza Strada Pizza Strada

The other Tokyo pizzerias that make this year's list include some familiar institutions. They are Pizza Strada (No 14), PST – Pizza Studio Tamaki Roppongi (No 18), Massimottavio (No 25), Pizzeria da Peppe Napoli Sta' Ca" (No 26), Pizzeria e Braceria L'Insieme (No 28), La Tripletta (No 29), and Pizzeria e Trattoria da Isa (No 35).

The four other pizzerias in Japan that make the top 50 are Pizzeria Braceria Cesari in Nagoya (No 8), Pizzeria da Tigre in Osaka (No 19), Pizzeria da Ciro in Kyoto (No 36), and A16 in Yokohama (No 49).

Something to look forward to later in September is the unveiling of 2024’s 100 Best Pizzerias in the World. The ceremony for this will take place in Naples, Italy. The top 13 restaurants from 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific are guaranteed a spot in this worldwide list.

For more information on 50 Top Pizza, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

The official Japan cherry blossom forecast for 2024 is out now

The world’s largest projection mapping show is now held in Shinjuku every night

Tokyo’s three Michelin-starred ramen restaurants all lost their stars in the 2024 guide

Tower Records Shibuya is expanding its vinyl record collection by about 50 percent

The iconic Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro has come to life at Ghibli Park

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.