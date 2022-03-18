A major Studio Ghibli exhibit is coming to Tokyo this summer

The Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition is returning to Tokyo in July with new installations

It’s easy to think of Hayao Miyazaki as the creative force behind Studio Ghibli without acknowledging the others who are instrumental to the company, helping to make its beloved animations. But Miyazaki himself has always been vocal about the roles his co-founders have played in the studio as well as its productions, particularly his right-hand man Toshio Suzuki – Miyazaki says Studio Ghibli would simply not exist without him. As the producer of some of Ghibli’s greatest hits including ‘Spirited Away’ and ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’, Suzuki is as much of a father to the studio’s beloved characters as Miyazaki.

Photo: Studio Ghibli

In this The Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition, which will run from July 1 to September 7 at Warehouse Terrada, Ghibli fans will be able to revisit some of their favourite Ghibli films through Suzuki’s eyes while getting to know a few of the studio’s secrets. The exhibition was also held in Kanda in 2019, but more installations have been added to the collection in the three years since.

This event isn’t exclusive to Tokyo, by the way. Before it reaches us, the exhibition will be running in Kyoto from April 23 to June 19.

Photo: Studio Ghibli

Highlights include an enormous bookshelf which boasts 8,800 of Suzuki’s publications – many of these were published before he joined Studio Ghibli when he was working as an editor at an entertainment magazine that covered manga.

Photo: Studio Ghibli

There will also be a space that re-creates a section of the bathhouse seen in ‘Spirited Away’ which will be exclusive to the exhibition in Tokyo.

Admission fees are set at ¥1,800 for adults, ¥1,500 for high school and junior high school students and ¥1,500 for elementary school students. Tickets for the Tokyo exhibition aren’t available yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know when they go on sale.

For more information, check out the official website.

