A memorial for the 2011 Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami is opening in Miyagi this year

It will serve as an education centre as well as a place to remember the victims of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake

It’s been 11 years since a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami devastated Japan’s Tohoku region, but the nation is still reeling from the lives lost and struggling to fix the environmental repercussions of March 11 2011. To remember the victims of the tragedy and to help protect people from natural disasters in the future, the coastal town of Minamisanriku in Miyagi prefecture, which was heavily affected by the tsunami, is opening a dedicated 3-11 museum .

Photo: Minamisanriku Town Tourism Association

Set to open in October 2022, the Minamisanriku 311 Memorial is a 1,4000 sqm facility designed by Japanese starchitect Kengo Kuma. The famed architect is supervising the reconstruction of the adjacent Minami Sanriku Shopping Village, too. He has also designed the new Nakahashi Bridge that will connect the peace park to the museum across the river.

Exhibits in the memorial will include lost objects and remnants of the disaster as well as collections of photographs taken in the aftermath. There will also be an art installation by French sculptor Christian Boltanski.

With a capacity to host individual groups of up to 100 people at a time, ​​Minamisanriku Tourism Association hopes that the facility can encourage schools and companies to partake in workshops aimed at teaching people emergency life-saving skills.

