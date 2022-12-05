A new staging of Turandot with scenography by teamLab is coming to Tokyo

There will be a new teamLab spectacle to catch in Tokyo this winter, but it’s not strictly an immersive art installation. Rather, the digital art collective is making a foray into scenography with a new staging of Giacomo Puccini's final opera, Turandot.

Set in ancient China, the story begins with an emperor endeavouring to find a suitor for his unmarried daughter, Princess Turandot. The discontented princess is reluctant to follow her father’s wishes and has been avoiding marriage by giving every potential suitor a set of three riddles to solve. Turandot has agreed to marry the first man who answers all three riddles correctly, but those who are unable to complete the riddles are promptly beheaded.

Photo: Opera Turandot, at Grand Théâtre de Genève, Geneva © teamLab, Courtesy Daniel Kramer, Grand Théâtre de Genève, and Pace Gallery

Puccini died before he could finish writing the third act and the composition was posthumously completed by his assistant Alfano, though a number of composers have stepped forward in recent decades to create new versions of the finalé. The biggest problem with the opera, however, is not the disputed ending but the inherent racism intertwined with the story’s conception.

Photo: Opera Turandot, at Grand Théâtre de Genève, Geneva © Magali Dougados, Courtesy teamLab, Daniel Kramer, Grand Théâtre de Genève, and Pace Gallery

Puccini himself never visited China before he created Turandot, which is evident in the naming of characters like ‘Ping’, ‘Pang’ and ‘Pong’. This also led to troubling incidents of yellow-face in modern-day productions of the opera, with directors leaning into the same outdated misconceptions about Imperial China as Puccini.

Photo: Opera Turandot, at Grand Théâtre de Genève, Geneva © teamLab, Courtesy Daniel Kramer, Grand Théâtre de Genève, and Pace Gallery

With teamLab’s abstract set design, however, American theatre director Daniel Kramer’s re-invention of Turandot steps away from a Westernised fantasy of the Forbidden City and demonstrates how theatres can preserve masterful compositions of classical operas without being stuck in the past. Kramer, who previously served as the artistic director of the English National Opera, compared the story of his latest production to a dystopian game show, citing the overtly violent themes in the original story.

Kramer’s Turandot, featuring Italian composer Luciano Berio's finalé, made its debut in Geneva earlier this year at the Grand Théâtre de Genève. It will be performed by a separate cast at Tokyo Bunka Kaikan from February 23 to 26 2023. You can book your tickets online here.

