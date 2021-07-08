Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
SubscribeSearch
Star Wars: Vision
Photo: YouTube screenshot from Star Wars

A new Star Wars anime anthology is coming to Disney+

Nine short films, seven animation studios, one epic series – Star Wars: Vision is streaming this September

By
Emma Steen
Advertising

Netflix isn't the only international production company looking to boost its anime content. Lucasfilm has just announced that it will be releasing a Japanese anime-style Star Wars anthology this September. 

Star Wars: Vision
Photo: YouTube screenshot from Star Wars

The upcoming series, called ‘Star Wars: Vision’, will comprise nine original short films produced by seven separate anime studios based in Japan. Here’s the full list of episodes and the studios behind them. 

  • ‘The Elder’ – Studio Trigger
  • ‘T0-B1’ – Science Saru
  • ‘The Ninth Jedi’ – Production IG 

These aren’t just any small time anime studios, mind you. Even if you don’t recognise some of the names, you’ll have seen many of their works on Netflix, like the stunning 2020 animated film ‘A Whisker Away’ (Studio Colorido) and the hit series ‘Devilman Crybaby’ (Science Saru). 

It may be the first time the Star Wars franchise is presented as an anime, but with each studio incorporating their own style and unique vision into their episodes, the fresh spin-off will cover a lot of ground with a variety of genres and themes.

Director Taku Kimura of Studio Colorido, for instance, is turning his episode into a rock opera style film. Director Abel Gongora of Science Saru, on the other hand, is drawing inspiration from the retro feel of the classic anime character Astro Boy. 

Look forward to catching all nine episodes on Disney+ from September 22. 

More from Time Out

teamLab Forest Fukuoka is updating its exhibitions for the summer

A super realistic giant 3D cat has appeared on a billboard in Shinjuku

Muji Hotel Ginza is turning its rooms into art galleries for a limited time

Roppongi Art Night is returning in September after the Tokyo Paralympics

Yayoi Kusama has a new Obliteration Room in Shibuya – and it's free

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising
    Time Out

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.