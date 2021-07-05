Yomiuri Land has a nature park where you can spot Pokémon in the wild

At Pokemon Wonder, opening in July, you’ll get 90 minutes to hunt for as many wild Pokémon as you can

You might have learned a thing or two about tracking down Pokémon on busy city streets through Pokémon Go, but do the same skills apply when scouring for similar species in the wild? You can find out at Yomiuri Land’s new attraction called Pokémon Wonder, opening on July 17. Here, visitors get 90 minutes to track down wild Pokémon in a hidden section of the park that was previously closed to the public.

Photo: Pokémon Wonder

There are 50 different kinds of Pokémon in total that can be found across two different trails. The first trail will take you along the area’s ‘ancient stone wall’ while the second one will lead you into a lush bamboo forest.

Photo: Pokémon Wonder

Before you begin your journey, you will be briefed by Professor Creso and Pikachu and receive a set of clues that’ll help you track down the pocket monsters. Keep your eyes peeled – the Pokémon are crafted from natural materials like acorns and palm leaves, meaning that they blend in far too easily with their surroundings and can be quite tricky to spot.

オムナイト（Photo: ©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.）

Critters that live in the forest include everything from Oddishes to Omanytes and Seedots to Rowlets.

Photo: Pokémon Wonder

Tickets start from ¥4,900 per adult (¥1,300 per child) and can be booked online with a maximum of six people to a group.

More from Time Out

This Tokyo dessert shop is offering beautiful cakes in drink cans

Japan's beloved milky soft drink Calpis is now available as a frappe at FamilyMart

You can stay in a tree tent at this adventure park in Fukui

Kaws is releasing a new collection with Uniqlo this month

Catch 100,000 sunflowers in bloom at Yokosuka Soleil Hill for free

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.