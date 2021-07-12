Adidas drops a new Japan collection by artist Hiroko Takahashi, with yukata, sneakers and more

One of the great things about shopping in Japan is that many international labels team up with local designers and artists to release exclusive collections you won’t find anywhere else. One such brand is Adidas, which has released many limited-edition collections, the most recent being the ukiyo-e sneakers designed by Osaka tattoo artist Ukiyoemon.

Now the sportswear brand has released another Japan-inspired collection just in time for summer with renowned artist Hiroko Takahashi. The collaboration, now available in stores and online, features Takahashi’s signature bold prints on a happi jacket, yukata (summer kimono), children’s jinbei set, sneakers, T-shirts, track jackets and more. Here are some of the highlights from the collection.

Photo: Adidas Japan

One of the standout pieces from the collaboration is the graphic happi jacket (¥8,789) for men, which comes in two colour combos: black and white, or blue and white. The jacket features classic kimono-style sleeves and is made from Adidas Aeroready fabric which absorbs sweat and helps you cool down.

Photo: Adidas Japan

The playful women’s yukata (¥8,789) is a take on a traditional summer kimono. It’s also available in the same colourways as the happi jacket. This longer wrap dress is partially made from recycled polyester and also features Adidas Aeroready fabric to help keep you dry and cool in the heat.

Photo: Adidas Japan

There’s something for the kids, too. The collection also includes a unisex jinbei set (¥7,689) featuring a kimono-style jacket and shorts. They are both made from the same cooling Aeroready material.

Photo: Adidas Japan

Takahashi has also put her spin on the classic Adidas Superstar sneakers (¥14,300). The white pair features the bold circular print in black on the soles and toe cap.

Photo: Adidas Japan

The collection also gave the Ultraboost sneakers (¥22,000) a similar makeover. It features a black knit body with a black and white printed sole.

Photo: Adidas Japan

The collection is now available online and in stores nationwide. Check out the rest of the collection on the website.

