Muji Hotel Ginza is turning its rooms into art galleries for a limited time

Three hotel rooms will be decked out with artworks by designer Hiroshi Awatsuji from July to September

Japan is a destination for art lovers, with plenty of art exhibitions and free public sculptures available to marvel at year-round. You’ll even come across some unique art hotels that offer a night’s stay inside your own private gallery.

As part of the current Life in Art Exhibition held at the Muji flagship store, Muji Hotel has decorated three of its rooms with artworks and items by late Japanese designer Hiroshi Awatsuji. Known for his vivid textile designs, Awatsuji’s work was influential in Japanese fashion and homewares from the 1950s to the 1990s.

Photo: Muji Hotel Ginza

When you walk in, you’ll see paintings, pillows and linen decorated with Awatsuji’s colourful patterns, but there are more designs hidden inside the cabinets and drawers. The slippers, laundry bags and even drink coasters also sport Awatsuji’s designs, and you can take them all home as souvenirs.

Photo: Muji Hotel Ginza

Each room has its own theme, based on works from Awatsuji’s Heart Art series: August, Ringo (apple) and Jitensha (bicycle). August is a double room that features a magenta, orange, blue and green flower-like motif, complemented by the simple red polka-dot piece, Mado.

Photo: Muji Hotel Ginza

Ringo, also equipped with a double bed, is decked out in cooler tones using Awatsuji’s Pool and Mado patterns.

Photo: Muji Hotel Ginza

Jitensha, with two twin beds, features bold, bright colours on the wall and a big drawing of a bicycle on the bed sheets.

These rooms are only available for a limited time from July 10 to September 5. In the meantime, the hotel’s front desk and restaurant will also be adorned with Awatsuji’s designs. Rooms start at ¥31,900 for two people and you can make a reservation on the website now.

