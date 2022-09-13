Survey: how do you feel about travelling to Japan right now?

Are the current border restrictions preventing you from visiting Japan? Let us know your thoughts in the survey below

Japan’s borders have been closed to tourists for more than two years now. Only just recently in June, restrictions have been eased for tourists to finally visit the country again, but not without conditions.

The country’s reopening for international tourism has been a slow work-in-progress. Initially, tourists could only visit Japan via a guided package tour. Even now that the tour guide requirement has been dropped, tourists must still apply for a visa and book their flight and accommodation through a travel agency. Recent news suggests that these restrictions could be lifted in the near future, but it’s definitely been frustrating for independent travellers hoping to visit Japan on their own terms.

