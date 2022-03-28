Bake Off is getting a Japanese version on Amazon Prime Japan

It’s been ten years since The Great British Bake Off first aired in the UK and the series continues to enthral audiences worldwide with its affable judges, delectable desserts and occasional kitchen mishaps. With so many international spin-offs over the last decade, it was only a matter of time before a Japanese version of Bake Off would crop up – and here we have it! Amazon Prime Japan has announced the launch Bake Off Japan is set for April 22.

It may be in Japanese, but from what we’ve seen in the sneak peek, series one of Bake Off Japan doesn’t look far from the original show. This edition will see ten amateur bakers competing in challenges like piping out perfectly shaped eclairs, with four judges to determine which contestants will go on to the next round.



Photo: YouTube screenshot from Amazon Prime Video JP

On the panel of judges are pâtissières Toshihiko Yoroizuka and Yoshimi Ishikawa, along with actors Maki Sakai and Asuka Kudoh. We don’t know too much about the contestants yet, but it’ll be exciting to see what they bring to the table when the show finally premieres.

Let’s hope we see a little more panache than this moment from the latest series of The Great British Bake Off…

From being branded ‘willies’ to earning a handshake - the heartwarming journey of @EmmaWillis’s elephant biscuits is a joy to behold. ❤️ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/82GNGiWqmA — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 22, 2022

