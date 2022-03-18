McDonald's Japan is offering a cherry blossom pie just in time for spring

The new Sakura Mochi Pie will be available at McDonald's locations nationwide from March 23

One of the things we most look forward to during spring are the sakura sweets that mark the start of cherry blossom season. McDonald’s in Japan turns out its own sakura specialities with this year’s highlight being a pink Sakura Mochi Pie.

Available at McDonald’s locations nationwide from Wednesday March 23, the new pie is inspired by sakura mochi, the traditional Japanese wagashi sweet that's popular during springtime.

Sakura mochi is typically made from mochi rice cakes filled with a sweet red bean paste and wrapped in a pickled cherry blossom leaf. To emulate these flavours, the McDonald's pie is filled with azuki red bean paste and a chewy, sakura-flavoured mochi that features bits of pickled sakura leaves.

The pie costs just ¥150 a pop and will be on the McDonald's menu until mid-April, giving you plenty of time to try it out before sakura season ends.

