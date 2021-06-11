Introducing emochi, the emoji-shaped mochi by Japanese sweet shop Tamazawa

Wagashi (traditional Japanese sweets) are a staple teatime treat in Japan. They’re often crafted into dainty flowers and other intricate shapes by skillful craftsmen, but this Japanese confectionery shop in Sendai has put a modern twist on mochi (sweet rice cakes) with its latest creation.

Photo: Tamazawa

Meet the emochi, small bite-sized mochi that look exactly like the emoji on your phone. Tamazawa has created ten different kinds of emochi including commonly used facial expressions like cry-laughing, heart eyes and surprise. They come in three flavours: white bean paste, yuzu bean paste and miso bean paste.

Photo: Tamazawa

These mochi make the perfect gift because no matter what the occasion, there’s sure to be an emochi face appropriate for the situation. Plus, they come with cards you can write on that look just like a text message chat bubble.

Photo: Tamazawa

A box of three costs ¥1,512, while a box featuring the entire set of ten will set you back ¥3,996. The emochi will be sold at selected shops in Sendai, but not to worry if you don’t live there. You can order them online starting June 16, so mark your calendars – we expect these limited-edition treats to fly off the shelves. Orders can be delivered nationwide, but shipping costs anywhere from ¥880 to ¥2,420 depending on location.

More news

This traditional shopping street near Sensoji in Asakusa is at risk of disappearing

This novelty face mask is made from real melonpan – and it's edible

Your first look at the Tokyo Olympic Victory Ceremony items and music

Don Quijote now has dedicated snack and alcohol shops at Tokyo Station

McDonald’s Japan is releasing a Pokémon collaboration with Pikachu desserts

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.