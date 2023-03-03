Burger King Japan is having an all-you-can-eat challenge this month

Get ready to beef up your meal with the Japan-exclusive, four-patty burger King Yeti that weighs over 500g

How many burgers can you eat in one sitting? Not just any regular burger, mind you, but Burger King’s newest offering, the Japan-exclusive King Yeti. This stomach-busting burger looks like a jaw-breaker, and it weighs 507g. It’s made of four beef patties, six slices of Gouda cheese, caesar sauce, pickles and onions sandwiched between a toasted sesame bun.

Photo: Burger King Japan Burger King Japan's King Yeti burger

Yes, it’s a mouthful, and you can eat as much of it as you want with Burger King Japan’s One Pounder Challenge. For 45 minutes, you’ll get all-you-can-eat King Yeti plus medium french fries and soft drink. You have to finish the item first before ordering another one, with the last order set at the 30-minute mark.

Photo: Burger K Burger King Japan – One Pounder Challenge

The challenge will set you back ¥3,900 whereas the burger itself is usually priced at ¥2,190 (or ¥2,490 for the fries and drink set). For this all-you-can-eat challenge, participants will also receive bragging rights in the form of an exclusive event T-shirt and Whopper case.

Photo: Burger King Japan

The One Pounder Challenge takes place at ten BK outlets in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama and Osaka from March 10 to 13. In Tokyo, the participating outlets are: Ochanomizu Saint Clair, Kamata Station Higashiguchi, Seijogakuen-mae, Oimachi, and Machida Jorna. There are four sessions per day, starting at 2.30pm, 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm.

You must reserve your spot in advance, and you can do it here.

Want to be the first to know what's cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.