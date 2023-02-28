This Ikebukuro building will have over 3,300 capsule toy machines on one floor

The new Gashapon Bandai Official Shop is opening next to the venue with the most gachapon machines in the world

Bandai Namco set a world record in 2021 when it opened the Gashapon Department Store in Ikebukuro’s Sunshine City with a staggering 3,010 capsule toy machines. If you thought that was enough gachapon machines for one building, then you’d be mistaken, as Bandai is adding even more to bring the total up to 3,340.

Opening in the same building on Saturday March 18, the new Gashapon Bandai Official Shop will have 300 capsule toy machines. You’ll be able to get the latest items from Bandai and pick up toys that you’ve reserved online. This new shop is part of the Bandai Namco Cross Store Tokyo, which opens on the same day. As well as the aforementioned 300 capsule toy machines, this area will have arcade games and character events.

Photo: Kaila Imada Gashapon Department Store

The new Gashapon Bandai Official Shop is on the same third floor as the Gashapon Department Store in the World Import Mart Building of Sunshine City. This means there will be a whopping total of 3,340 capsule toy machines on just one floor. So you can expect a huge variety of toys including anime figurines like Pokémon, Gundam, Ultraman and Doraemon. Check the website to see the full range. Both shops are open daily from 10am to 9pm.

For even more Bandai Namco fun, check out the company’s massive new six-storey gaming arcade in Akihabara, which opens on Wednesday March 1.

