Blackpink are coming to Tokyo and Osaka for concerts in spring

Tickets to see the K-pop girl group live at Tokyo Dome and Kyocera Dome Osaka are now on sale

This year is shaping up to be a huge one for music in Japan. We’ve got stellar line-ups for both Fuji Rock and Summer Sonic to look forward to, plus some major concerts from big international stars. That includes K-pop girl group Blackpink, who are returning to Japan after three years with concerts in Tokyo and Osaka this spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

The Blackpink Born Pink World Tour Japan is coming to Tokyo Dome on April 8 and April 9, and Kyocera Dome Osaka on June 3 and June 4. There are three kinds of tickets: general reserved seats, reserved seats in which you’re not allowed to stand during the show, and seats with restricted view. All tickets go for ¥15,000 each.

The pre-sale ticket lottery is open on ticketing websites Eplus, Ticket Pia and Mu-Mo until 11.59pm JST on March 6. Not to worry if you can’t snag tickets this time around because there will be more opportunities coming soon. Keep an eye on the Blackpink website for the latest information on future ticket sales.

