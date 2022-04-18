Candy store Papabubble turns into a chocolate mint speciality shop for the summer

Japan goes into a chocolate mint craze every summer and you’ll find this seasonal flavour in almost everything from snacks, desserts, ice cream and beer to even skincare products like wet wipes. Barcelona-born sweets shop Papabubble, known for its colourful hand-crafted candies which are made fresh at the front of the shop, is joining the trend by transforming its Daimaru Tokyo, Nagoya and Lucua Osaka outlets into a chocolate mint speciality store for a limited time from April 28.

For this occasion, you won’t find its usual line-up of fruit-flavoured candies here. Everything in store will feature the flavour of refreshing mint, just in time to help us cool down from the unbearable summer heat.

Photo: Papabubble

The shop offers a whopping 33 varieties of chocolate mint-flavoured sweets. Papabubble’s signature mini bite-sized candy, in particular, now comes in spearmint and peppermint flavours, each with four different mint strengths ranging from mild to extremely refreshing. If the regular package of 20 or so candy pieces aren’t enough, Papabubble also sells an exclusive ‘100-day bag’ with 320 grams of candy (¥3,500), and even a massive jar for ¥11,000 which is guaranteed to last you through the summer.

Photo: Papabubble

There will be chocolate mint-flavoured marshmallows and chocolate gummies, too.

Photo: Papabubble

This year Papabubble will roll out a selection of chocolate mint lollipops that come in various shapes and sizes. In addition to the standard circle lollipop, you’ll also find shapes like ice cream bar, candy cane and tornado swirl.

Papabubble’s chocolate mint creations will be available at the brand’s other shops nationwide starting May 1. However, some products will remain exclusive to the Daimaru Tokyo, Nagoya and Lucua Osaka outlets until then.

