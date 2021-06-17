Japan has plenty of theme parks and roller coasters, from the newly opened Super Nintendo World to the oddly-named Sagamiko Resort Pleasure Forest. However, the scariest park is still Fuji-Q Highland in Yamanashi. Known for its record-breaking, terrifying roller coasters, Fuji-Q makes for a great day trip from Tokyo, especially in winter when you’ll have clear views of a snow-capped Mt Fuji.

Photo: Fujikyu Co. Ltd

If you’re looking to get the views without the adrenaline rush, you’re in luck. From July 21, you can get up alongside Fuji-Q’s scariest roller coaster at Fujiyama Tower. This 55m-tall observation deck, built beside part of the Fujiyama roller coaster, will boast the same grand view of Mt Fuji that you probably missed while screaming on the ride.

Photo: Fujikyu Highland

Opening in celebration of Fujiyama’s 25th anniversary, the tower will also have the Fujiyama Walk: a course where you can traverse midair with no guardrails but just a harness to keep you tethered to the tower. Plus, there’ll be a giant, twisting tube slide – but this won't open till much later. Best of all, Fujiyama Tower will be located outside of Fuji-Q Highland so you won’t need a park ticket to enter and enjoy the view.

Both Fujiyama Sky Deck and Fujiyama Walk cost ¥1,000 to ¥1,400 each, depending on the season. However, a one-day pass (¥6,200) will get you access to all the rides and attractions in the park including the Fujiyama Tower.

Fujiyama Tower is set to open on Wednesday July 21. In the meantime, you can take in the view of Mt Fuji from Mt Kurumayama’s new observation deck.

This article was originally published on December 25 2020 and updated on June 16 2021.

