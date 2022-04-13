Tokyo Rainbow Pride returns as an in-person festival after two years

While the capacity for Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2022 is limited, here’s how you can still participate

After two years of online celebrations, it looks like an in-person Tokyo Rainbow Pride is finally in the cards this spring. But there’s a catch: with the city still under a Covid-19 ‘rebound alert period’, the event organisers have decided to limit visitor capacity to comply with the official safety guidelines.

Participants in the Pride parade will be selected via a lottery system, for which applications are now closed. There are, however, still a handful of ways to take part in the festivities without advance registration.

Tokyo Rainbow Pride will kick off on Friday April 22 and run through June 26, so there will be plenty more events to come next month and the one after that. For instance, there is a Pride conference scheduled for June 3 as well as an online panel discussion set for June 25 and 26.

Photo: Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2019

To start things off, we’ve got the Pride Festival in Yoyogi Park from April 22 until April 24. While the event is free, admission for the weekend (April 23-24) requires advance registration. However, no pre-registration is necessary to attend the event on Friday April 22, when it opens at 1pm and concludes at 6pm.

As for LQBTQ+ parties, queer-friendly collectives like Waifu have some exciting things in store this month, including a live-music and drag queen event at Shibuya Parco on April 23. Keep your eyes peeled – this year’s Tokyo Rainbow Pride has the potential to be the festival’s biggest edition yet.

For more details, check the Tokyo Rainbow Pride website.

