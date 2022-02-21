Catch the BTS concert live from Seoul in Tokyo cinemas this March

For one night only on March 12, see the South Korean boy band live-streamed from Seoul Olympic Stadium

It seems like there’s no slowing down for BTS, the K-pop sensation topping music charts and selling out concerts around the world. Following the band’s incredible shows in Los Angeles late last year, the boys are finally back in South Korea gearing up to hold three concerts in their hometown of Seoul.

While travel restrictions make it slightly difficult to get to Seoul in person, you can still catch RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as they take the stage on Saturday March 12. To include fans around the globe, the band will be live-streaming the Saturday concert from Seoul Olympic Stadium in theatres across Japan.

BTS fanclub sales have already closed, but general admission tickets will be on sale from Tuesday March 8 at 8pm JST to Saturday March 12 at 3pm. Tickets will be available for purchase through the Lawson ticketing website.

Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul starts at 6pm and tickets are ¥5,100 per person. While the price is slightly steeper than your average movie ticket, you'll also get an original BTS postcard to commemorate the concert.

#BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL: LIVE VIEWING開催決定！

BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL FANCLUB/MOBILE先行抽選予約受付は、明日2月18日(金)15:00よりスタート！



FANCLUB予約詳細

🔗https://t.co/te2nokw7st



MOBILE予約詳細

🔗https://t.co/PFUr1nSsRl#PTDLIVEVIEWING #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL pic.twitter.com/elFzf2lzzV — BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL (@BTS_jp_official) February 16, 2022

The concert will be streamed at 35 theatres in the Tokyo area including: Toho Cinemas Nihonbashi, Toho Cinemas Hibiya, T-Joy Prince Shinagawa, Toho Cinemas Roppongi Hills, 109 Cinemas Futako-Tamagawa, Toho Cinemas Shinjuku, EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku, Shibuya Toei, Toho Cinemas Shibuya, Grand Cinema Sunshine Ikebukuro and more. For the full list of participating theatres, visit here (in Japanese only).

Don’t worry if you’re not in South Korea or Japan – the live-stream concert will also be shown at theatres across the globe. To see if it will be shown in your city, visit here.

For more information on the live-stream in Japan, visit the website.

