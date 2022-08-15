Alegría: In a New Light will open in Odaiba in February for a four-month run until June 2023

It’s official: after a lengthy hiatus during the pandemic, Cirque du Soleil is set to return to Japan in early 2023. On tour for this upcoming season is Alegría: In a New Light, a revamped version of a show that the company first performed in 1994.

On the programme for this 135-minute spectacle is an incredible lineup of acrobats, aerialists and fire dancers, who will each perform a series of jaw-dropping stunts that you wouldn’t have believed to be humanly possible. With an ensemble of artists who push their bodies to the limits, Alegría tells a fantastical story of a faraway kingdom which has recently lost its king. In the absence of a ruler, a power struggle has arisen between the kingdom’s old order and a youthful generation hoping to see meaningful change in their land.

Photo: Cirque du Soleil Alegría: In A New Light

Through an invigorating musical arrangement featuring live vocalists, along with a striking array of costumes, Alegría (the Spanish word for ‘joy’) will uplift audiences and inspire new beginnings.

Photo: Matt Beard, courtesy of Cirque du Soleil Alegria: In a New Light

Alegría: In a New Light will open in Odaiba, Tokyo on February 12 2023 and run through June 4 2023. The show will then move to Osaka, where performances will begin in July 2023.

Tickets for the performances in Tokyo will be available online at 10am on September 24. Prices start from ¥6,800 for adults, ¥5,800 for students and ¥4,800 for children.

