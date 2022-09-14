Eggslut’s latest Japan-only egg sandwich features a thick slab of salmon katsu

The salmon egg sandwiches and Mont Blanc egg pudding will be available at Eggslut Shibuya and Shinjuku from September 15

Californian egg sandwich specialist Eggslut has once again surprised us with another decadent Japan-exclusive creation. Over summer we had the luxuriously OTT Unatama Egg Sandwich with one whole unagi. Now that autumn is just around the corner, we’re getting two kinds of salmon sandwiches plus a chestnut dessert.

Photo: Baycrew's Co., Ltd.

The premium sandwich features a 3cm-thick rare salmon katsu with buttery scrambled eggs, ikura (salmon roe), porcini mushrooms, anchovies, dijon mustard and mayo sauce, plus an umami-rich porcini mushroom paste. The sandwich goes for ¥1,738 and there are limited quantities per day.

Photo: Baycrew's Co., Ltd.

More affordable and modest-looking is the Salmon Marinade and Egg Salad Sandwich at ¥1,078. It has a generous portion of salmon gravlax (marinated salmon) complemented with crunchy cucumber, onions, dill and capers on top of Eggslut’s signature egg salad.

Photo: Baycrew's Co., Ltd.

For dessert, Eggslut’s custard pudding is getting an upgrade. The Mont Blanc Egg Pudding (¥693) has layers of dried cranberries, crushed biscuits and roasted cacao, then topped with Madagascar vanilla cream and chestnut.

The two salmon egg sandwiches and the Mont Blanc Egg Pudding are available at Eggslut in Shibuya and Shinjuku from September 15 to November 6. More info here.

