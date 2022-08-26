Enjoy afternoon tea while cruising around Tokyo in a double-decker London bus

Looking for a one-of-a-kind afternoon tea experience in Tokyo? Throughout September, you can enjoy tea while cruising around Tokyo in a blazing red London bus. The retro double-decker bus belongs to the Routemaster series, which was built in the 1960s. Its second floor has been remodelled into a café with 20 seats, from where you’ll have good views of the city.

画像提供：株式会社アップスター

Aside from the unique setting, the menu on board is catered by one of Tokyo’s most popular cafés for afternoon tea – Ginger Garden Aoyama. There are three different Afternoon Tea Bus Tours available between August 31 and September 30. More details below.

画像提供：株式会社アップスター

From August 31 to September 12 (except on September 6), you can enjoy a special tour in collaboration with Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi’s British Fair. The daily-changing afternoon tea set comes with the same scones and cakes sold at the British Fair.

This 90-minute British Fair Afternoon Tea Bus Tour departs and arrives in front of the Nihombashi Mitsukoshi Main Store. There are three tours a day, plus two extra tours on Friday evenings, starting at 11am, 1pm and 3pm (¥6,800 per person) as well as 5pm and 7pm on Fridays (¥8,300 per person, including a glass of champagne).

画像提供：株式会社アップスター

Another option is the general Afternoon Tea Bus Tour, taking place on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays from September 16 to September 30. The bus departs from Aoyama (3-5-17 Kita-Aoyama, Minato) four times a day (11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm). The 90-minute experience costs ¥6,800 per person.

画像提供：株式会社アップスター

For night views, get on the High Tea Bus Tour instead. This option is perfect for special occasions as a glass of champagne is included in the afternoon tea set (¥8,300 per person). There are two sessions a day, running exclusively on Friday and Saturday between September 16 and 24. The 90-minute tour departs from Aoyama (3-5-17 Kita-Aoyama, Minato) at 7pm and 9pm.

画像提供：株式会社アップスター

Tickets for primary school students and younger children are ¥3,000 for any of the three plans. Payments have to be made in advance with a credit card. Shortly after your online reservation, you’ll receive a confirmation email with a digital voucher, which you have to present on the day of the tour.

Bookings are already open for tours in September. Tickets go on sale on the 15th of every month at 3pm for the following month.

For more information, see the event website (in Japanese only).

More from Time Out Tokyo

