Enjoy all-you-can-drink champagne with jaw-dropping views of Tokyo Bay

There are plenty of beer gardens in Tokyo during summer where you can enjoy unlimited beer, cocktails and other alcoholic beverages for hours. If you’re looking for a similar deal that’s more lavish for a special date night, Manhattan at InterContinental Tokyo Bay has got you covered.

Photo: Hotel InterContinental Tokyo Bay

Calling itself a New York and French fusion restaurant, Manhattan is known for its picturesque outdoor terrace with a spectacular view of Tokyo Bay and surrounding attractions including Rainbow Bridge, Tokyo Skytree, Tokyo Tower and Sumida River. It’s also a champagne bar that has an extensive selection of labels from Piper-Heidseck and Louis Roederer to Dom Perignon, Krug and more. A glass of bubbly starts from ¥1,600, with prices going up to a jaw-dropping ¥55,000 per bottle.

Photo: InterContinental Tokyo Bay

Now with this limited-time all-you-can-drink deal, however, you can try some of the fancy champagne at an affordable price: ¥7,150 for unlimited champagne or ¥4,950 for unlimited sparkling wine (¥4,950). Both packages are for 90 minutes (last order at 75 minutes in) and include wine, beer, five types of mocktails and soft drinks.

This special deal is available only in the evening from 5.30pm to 9pm, and it comes with a Jewelry Plate of hors d’oeuvres such as green pea blancmange with cured ham, Shingen chicken and bamboo shoot quiche, gougère (savoury choux pastry), seasonal terrine, rillettes (slow-cooked meat), smoked salmon with orange marinade, and whelk confit.

If, by any chance, you’re not a fan of bubbly but still want to drink, you can get 90 minutes’ worth of unlimited beer, wine, mocktails, cocktails and soft drinks for ¥3,700.

Photo: InterContinental Tokyo Bay

If you’re looking to enjoy a full meal instead, opt for the party plan (from ¥5,217). The ten-course meal doesn’t come with free-flow drinks, though, but you’ll get to choose a bottle of sparkling, red or white wine to pair with your meal.

Photo: InterContinental Tokyo Bay

While the standard all-you-can-drink package is offered year-round, the free-flow champagne and party plan are only here until September 30. Visit the Manhattan website for more information.

More news

